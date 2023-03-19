Cohen: I’ve Been Asked to Be Available to NYC Grand Jury ‘As a Rebuttal Witness’

Michael Cohen, a former personal attorney for Donald Trump, said Sunday on MSNBC’s “Alex Witt Reports” that prosecutors from the Manhattan district attorney’s office convening a grand jury as part of a criminal probe into a 2016 hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels have asked him to come in Monday “as rebuttal witness.”

Cohen said, “This morning, I did receive a whole slew of phone calls from journalists, asking me if I’m going to be back to the DA’s office tomorrow as a rebuttal witness to whoever it is that they’re bringing there tomorrow. Whether it’s before the grand jury or it’s just to meet with them for an interview, I’m not sure, but yes, I was asked to make myself available and to be at the DA’s office tomorrow as a rebuttal witness.”

Witt asked, “Rebuttal to whom or for what? Has that been clarified?”

Cohen said, “No, I don’t know who the person is. Obviously, once they find out who the person is, all know what the issue is. I was personally involved. Again, I don’t know. It’s a little premature for me to be answering any question on a topic that I don’t know who the person is and whether or not that person is or is not going, to tell the truth.”

