Mike Pence: I Will Respect Court’s Decision on January 6 Testimony

On Sunday, former Vice President Mike Pence said on ABC’s “This Week” that he would respect a court’s decision regarding his testimony in front of the federal grand jury investigating former President Donald Trump’s role in the January 6, 2021 riot.

Anchor Jonathan Karl said, “Can you clarify your position on testifying to the special counsel? You’ve cited the speech and debate clause, and I want to talk about your role over that day. My understanding of the subpoena is there are 16 separate things that they want from you, 16 different topic areas, and only maybe two of them would be directly about you presiding over the joint session that day. So are you willing to testify about other matters?”

Pence said, “I’ve directed my attorneys to make a strong case in defense of my role as president of the Senate, presiding over a joint session of Congress on that day and in the preparation for that, and we’ll let the courts sort it out. But I’ve actually never asserted that other matters unrelated to January 6 would otherwise be protected by speech and debate.”

Karl said, “I don’t want to misinterpret your remarks. You are open to testifying on other matters?”

Pence said, “We’re going to respect the decisions of the court, and it may take us all the way to the highest court in the land, but I promise you we’ll respect the decisions of the court, but I’m going to stand firmly on the Constitution.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN