Dem Rep. Himes: Trump ‘Obviously Deeply Damaged,’ Surprising 30% of Public Support Him

Representative Jim Himes (D-CT) said on Monday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that he believes former President Donald Trump is “deeply damaged,” so it was surprising he has supporters.

Himes said, “Well, Donald Trump is doing what Donald Trump has always done and, you know, most notably did before January 6 when he catalyzed the violent and vicious attack on the United States Congress, a thing I got to experience up close and personal. No surprise. Donald Trump is obviously deeply damaged. What’s more surprising, he can bring whatever the percentage is, 20% or 30% of the American public, his supporters, along with the idea.”

He continued, “Look, there’s nobody around today who honestly believes that Donald Trump is a boy scout, and yet you have these Republican congressmen somehow suggesting that it’s them, not a jury, that should determine whether this case has merit or not. So, look, the good news is that I think that law enforcement and those who are charged with keeping the peace won’t get caught unaware again the way they were on January 6. The NYPD knows how to handle these situations should something happen in New York.”

Himes added, “But what we really need to reflect on is, you know, horrifying statistic, that an awful lot of Donald Trump supporters think that violence is a means to achieving what they want to achieve.”

