GOP Rep. Perry: ‘Criminal’ CCP Needs to Be Blocked from U.S. Financial Markets, Buying Businesses

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Varney & Co.,” House Freedom Caucus Chairman Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA) called for the United States to have parity with China and block China from participating in U.S. financial markets and buying up American businesses and farmland.

Perry said, “China has called the United States an enemy for some time. Now, we’ve got to make the differentiation between the Chinese people and the Communist Party of China, but I think it’s very clear, the Communist Party of China, which is essentially a criminal organization running a country, has called the United States of America an enemy for some time now and I think that America needs to just acknowledge that fact and start getting to the business of dealing with them as though they are an enemy, because they, indeed, are.”

He added, “Look, we should be taking all measures right now, at least to parity. So, what’s parity? All of the things we let the Chinese Communists do in America should be what they allow us to do in China, yet they don’t. So, look, we ought to even the playing field and just say, look, if it’s not good enough for the Chinese Communist Party, then it’s not good for America. So, we’re not going to allow you to participate in our financial markets. We’re not going to allow you to continue to buy up our businesses and farmland. We’re not going to continue to allow you to send all your students here and your intellectual talent to steal our intellectual property. These are some pretty simple and basic things and concepts that all Americans understand, what’s good for the goose is good for the gander, and if they’re going to play like this, well, then we’re going to have to have something to say about it, but more importantly, something to do about it.”

