Kasich: Republican Party ‘Adrift,’ Doesn’t Stand For Anything But Criticizing Others

Former Gov. John Kasich (R-OH) said Monday on MSNBC’s “The Beat” that the Republican Party was “adrift,” adding “most of what” Republicans do is “criticize.”

Anchor Ari Melber said, “I did want to get your views on what we might call conservatism in America right now. As noted, you have been a leader. There’s more than just one part of the party or the loudest part of the party. Where do you see it headed as we begin these conversations?”

Kasich said, “I think right now, I can’t figure out what the party stands for. You know, and they have not been able to put out ideas that are a growing set of ideas. How do you grow the party? How do you project hope? You know, look, when we think about Donald Trump, we think about what I call negative populism. That is somebody who says the reason you’re not doing well is somebody else took your stuff. I have considered myself to be a positive populist. Hey, you have problems. We’re going to sit down together and figure them out.”

He continued, “In order to understand them, you have to listen to people. The rising cost of health care, the rising cost of prescription drugs, what are we going to do about the border, about immigration? What are we going to do about trade? What are you going to do about military reform? But I don’t hear the party out there talking about any of the solutions. Most of what they do today is to criticize. I think the party would be better off if, in fact, they could clearly talk about what they are for.”

Kasich added, “The party right now is just adrift, and perhaps it will get fixed. I don’t know.”

