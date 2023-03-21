Dem Rep. Goldman: GOP Potentially Tying to Obstruct DA Bragg’s Probe

Representative Daniel Goldman (D-NY) said Tuesday on “CNN Primetime” that House Republicans potentially are trying to obstruct Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s investigation by requesting he testify before Congress about a potential indictment of former President Donald Trump.

Anchor John Berman said, “Many of your Republican colleagues, you just heard Speaker McCarthy there, are disparaging District Attorney Alvin Bragg and the probe, downplaying the investigation before it’s concluded. What do you say to their argument an indictment would be partisan and politically motivated?”

Goldman said, “It’s very clear they’re doing the bidding of Donald Trump and trying to undermine this investigation even to the point of potentially obstructing it.”

Berman said, “That’s a pretty strong word. What exactly do you mean by obstruction?”

Goldman said, “Well, when you look at the threats, when you look at the accusations and when you look at the inflammatory language in that letter in particular, it is very clear that they are trying to influence, put it that way, Alvin Bragg in some way. Influencing a prosecutorial decision or witness testimony or otherwise can be obstruction of justice. I’m not saying that they have committed a crime here, but I think what is very clear is that they are trying to interfere and influence this investigation without knowing the facts and without knowing the evidence. Essentially they’re trying to put Donald Trump above the law. That is antithetical to our fundamental rule of law, which is that our government is one of laws, not men.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN