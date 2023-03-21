GOP Rep. Steube: Lack of Mission for Ukraine Funding Reminds Me of Lack of Clear Mission with Iraq War

On Monday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “Greg Kelly Reports,” Rep. Greg Steube (R-FL) stated that one of the reasons why he has opposed funding for Ukraine is because there isn’t a clear mission or purpose for the funding over there and that lack of mission and purpose is a lot like how the United States handled the War in Iraq, which ultimately resulted in us not having anything to show for our involvement in the country.

Steube said, “[W]e’ve got a lot of hurt soldiers, but not a lot to show for it. And one of the things like — the reasons why I haven’t supported the things going on and the funding for Ukraine is what is our mission and purpose there? And that was one of the things we struggled with over there. We had a mission purpose when we were there, and we went out every day and did our job like we were told to do. But now, as you look back, what did we accomplish during our time there? And it’s pretty disheartening to see that we’ve pulled out of these places and that we don’t really have anything to show for it.”

