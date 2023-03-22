FNC’s Hume: Pence Will Find It Hard to Get Elected Without Being ‘Exciting’

Fox News chief political analyst Brit Hume said Wednesday on FNC’s “Special Report” that former Vice President Mike Pence might not be exciting enough to win the Republican nomination for president in 2024.

During a Fox Nation interview, Baier said, “If you get in, is the elevator pitch that you get Trump administration policy without the baggage, without the chaos? Is that the pitch?”

Pence said, “Well, I don’t know that I’d ever frame it in a way of looking backwards. What I’ve heard consistently around the country is two things. The American people want to get back to the policies of the Trump-Pence administration. But I’ve also heard people say that they want to see us get back to the kind of civility and the threshold of respect that used to exist not that long ago in American politics,” he continued before saying he’d “take us back to a different time in America when we could really solve problems.”

Reacting to the clip, Hume said, “It reminded me a lot of what George H.W. Bush said in his acceptance speech, that he was looking for a kinder, gentler America after eight years of Ronald Reagan under whom he served under much as Pence served under Trump. The Reagan people hated that, but the public seemed ready for it.”

He added, “Pence’s problem is that while the country may have an appetite for, you know, things to calm down and settle down, it’s sort of hard to get elected in an election in this type of atmosphere without being kind of exciting. Voters in Florida certainly found Ron DeSantis exciting enough to give him a 20-point victory. Whether voters will find Mike Pence exciting enough is, I think, another question.”

