Jim Jordan: ‘If They Can Do It to a President, They Can Do It to Anybody’

Tuesday, during an appearance on FNC’s “Jesse Watters Primetime,” Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), chairman of the House Judiciary Committee,” criticized Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg for his decision to proceed with the prosecution of former President Donald Trump.

According to Jordan, there was a degree of federal involvement in Bragg’s effort, which he said made it politically motivated.

“I mean, think about it. It’s President Trump for this,” he said. “It was going after parents who showed up at school board meetings. If you’re a traditional Catholic, you were labeled a domestic extremist. If you’re pro-life, you’re targeted by this Justice Department. So, I mean, if they can do it to a president, they can do it to anybody. And they are – that’s the scary thing. And then, when you think about this prosecutor, understand the Department of Justice didn’t take this case, the Federal District of New York didn’t take this case. Cy Vance, the former district attorney, didn’t take this case. And even Alvin Bragg, when he got the job, didn’t take the case.”

“He only is now taking the case and bringing the case forward because of what, because Donald Trump announced he’s running for president, and he’s winning in every single poll,” Jordan added. “This is political, and the country sees it for what it is.”

