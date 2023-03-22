Pompeo: Biden Administration Making ‘Enormous Strategic Mistake’

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Wednesday on FNC’s “America’s Newsroom” that the Biden administration was making an “enormous strategic mistake” by playing down the alliance between Russia and China.

Pompeo said, “To hear the White House play this down as if it’s insignificant and unimportant is an enormous strategic mistake. It may be a shotgun wedding, but they are still married.”

He continued, “China is getting energy at a discount price. The Chinese are getting a 15 to 20% discount on each barrel of oil, allowing them to continue to dump their products here in America. The Biden administration failed. They have allowed the Chinese and Russians to come together in this way and presents a risk to every American citizen.”

Pompeo added, “This is pretty typical of this administration putting process over substance. The ability to make a phone call as opposed to the ability to change the Chinese Communist Party’s behavior against the United States. There are a couple things we should think our way through. One, it’s clear Russia is the junior partner here and now becoming a state of the Chinese Communist Party with a 1,000 nuclear weapons to add to the Chinese arsenal. Now two members of the U.N. Security Council join against the United States of America. It’s bad for the United States as well.”

