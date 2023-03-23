Graham: Trump ‘Stronger Today than He Was Last Week — ‘Damage Done to the Law May Last for Decades’

Wednesday, during an appearance on FNC’s “Jesse Watters Primetime,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said the prosecutions of former President Donald Trump were working in his favor politically.

However, Graham said prosecutors were doing long-term damage to law overall.

“So, you get this stupid case in New York, you get a case in Georgia where a giggly Wiccan is running the grand jury, and then you get the document case that’s a wash because Biden’s got a worse off situation,” host Jesse Watters asked. “Where are we with everything, Senator?”

“Well, I think you’re going to see an unending, unfolding series of legal challenges to President Trump that will have a backlash to the public writ large,” Graham replied. “He is stronger today than he was last week. Because most Republicans and fair-minded people see this as an overreach, this is an effort to destroy him politically. It’s not based on solid evidence. It is based on a vindictive spirit toward Trump in New York and other places.”

“I think what happens here is that President Trump will be stronger at the end of the day,” he added. “But the damage done to the law may last for decades. We’re setting a precedent here that it doesn’t matter how you get somebody you don’t like. There are no rules when it comes to Donald Trump. And what I fear is that that will turn into no rules toward anybody in the future that you don’t like.”

