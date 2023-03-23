Rand Paul Likens Anthony Fauci to J. Edgar Hoover – ‘This Guy Weaponized the NIAID’

Wednesday on FNC’s “Jesse Watters Primetime,” Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) amped up his criticism of former National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) director Dr. Anthony Fauci.

The Kentucky Republican lawmaker compared Fauci to former FBI director J. Edgar Hoover, who he said was using strongarm tactics to gain support.

“When you see this guy who is supposed to be kind of a bipartisan American scientist cry when a Democrat is inaugurated, does that change your opinion of him?” host Jesse Watters asked.

“Well, I just couldn’t help but think — wonder what kind of tears he was shedding during the Trump administration, during the Trump inauguration?” Paul replied. “No, he’s an obvious partisan. And the thing is, he was in office too long. I wrote a piece that came out, I believe, on Fox News today, comparing him to J. Edgar Hoover, who was in office the same period of time and became so powerful that he weaponized the FBI.”

“Well, this guy weaponized the NIAID,” he continued. “He weaponized it to get his supporters. If you would write a paper that supported his position, like four of these scientists did, at first they said, my goodness, it came from a lab, and then all of a sudden they changed their mind. And also, they got more money. They got more friends. He used that grant-making authority who gets it, and he weaponized government to get what he wanted, and that was the cover-up.”

