GOP Rep. Comer: Manhattan DA Bragg Investigation into Trump ‘Is a Political Stunt’

Representative James Comer (R-KY) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s investigation into former President Donald Trump was a “political stunt.”

Comer said, “This is not a local investigation. This is a federal investigation. He’s investigating a presidential candidate, not to mention former president of the United States for a federal election crime that has no business being litigated in a local district attorney’s office. When he says he’s not going to cooperate with Congress, unfortunately for Mr Bragg, he doesn’t have the luxury of determining whether or not he can comply with congressional request because he crossed over two levels of government from the local level to the federal level to try to prosecute something that that clearly if there was a reason for prosecution, it should be done by the Department of Justice on the federal level.”

He continued, “This is about politics. This is a presidential candidate when you look at what we believe the role of the Manhattan DA should be is to fight crime. I mean, that’s one of the biggest issues in New York.”

He added, “If you open a can of worms here what’s gonna happen is you’re going to have county attorneys in in red areas in parts of Kentucky rural Kentucky, where I am they’re going to start trying to overreach into in the federal elections.”

Comer concluded, “We don’t believe tax dollars should be spent for this. We believe this is a political stunt by Mr Bragg.”

