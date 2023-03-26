McCaul: If Blinken Doesn’t Turn Over Afghanistan Info He Will Face Subpoena

House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Rep. Michael McCaul (R-TX) said on this week’s “Fox News Sunday” broadcast that Secretary of State Antony Blinken does not turn over a document about the US withdrawal from Afghanistan by Monday, he will face a subpoena.

Anchor Shannon Bream said, “You asked Secretary Blinken this week about a decent cable that came from employees worried about the pull-out strategy in Afghanistan. You have asked numerous times for years. Here is what he said about why you haven’t gotten it so far.”

At a congressional hearing, Blinken said, “By regulations, these cables may be shared with senior officials in the department to protect the integrity of the process, to make sure we don’t have a chilling effect on those that might go forward knowing they will have their identities protected and can do so without fear of favor.”

McCaul said, “We want to know, and the American people and veterans deserve to know, and Gold Star mothers, what were in the dissenting cables that were so important that 23 employees were reaching out at the highest levels saying we disagree with your policy. I don’t care about internal policies. I care about veterans and Gold Star mothers.”

He added, “If they don’t deliver by Monday, close of business, I’ll serve the subpoena.”

