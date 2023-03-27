Chris Christie: Unfortunate Biden Joked, Played Politics After Nashville Shooting

Former Gov. Chris Christie (R-NJ) said Monday on FNC’s “The Story” that President Joe Biden “unfortunately” joked and played politics after six people were killed in a mass shooting at Covenant School in Nashville.

Before commenting on the shooting at a White House event, Biden said, “I came down because I heard there was chocolate chip ice cream. By the way, I have a whole refrigerator full upstairs.”

Christie said, “To say that he misunderstood the moment would be an understatement. You know, the president is watching, you’d hope before he comes down there, the awful scenes from the shooting and the reactions of family members and friends of people in that school and to be coming down, joking about the fact that he’s Jill Biden’s husband and looking for chocolate chip ice cream is hardly the way to start it. There’s no way to talk about something like this except to say that for all of us that are parents, what we dread every day is the news about the health and life of our children. So there’s no room to joke in that circumstance at all. Certainly not from the president of the United States.”

Regarding Biden’s call for an assault weapons ban, Christie said, “It’s not about playing politics, and unfortunately, the second worst thing to make a joke on a day like today is to play politics with it. Unfortunately, that is exactly what the president did. He went back to the old playbook.”

