Sen. Kennedy: Either Mayorkas Believes in Open Borders or He Is Not Qualified to Manage a Chuck E. Cheese

Tuesday, during an appearance on Fox News Channel’s “Your World,” Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) mocked Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas’ testimony before a Senate panel earlier in the day.

Kennedy said that based on the responses to his questions, Mayorkas either was a believer in open borders or he was unqualified.

“Did you get any answers at all there?” host Neil Cavuto asked.

“Yes,” Kennedy replied. “Here’s what I learned today. I learned today that either Secretary Mayorkas believes in completely — completely open borders, or he is not qualified to manage a Chuck E. Cheese. Now, he is not incompetent. He is not an unintelligent man. It is clear to me, after listening to the secretary for about three, maybe four hours, that he believes in open borders. There are three simple steps, one of which I asked him about, that could solve three-quarters of our problem tomorrow.”

“He refuses to do any of those three,” he added. “I repeat, I have concluded after today, he just believes the border ought to be wide open.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor