Dem Sen. Warner: Biden’s Lack of Transparency ‘Outrageous’ — Trump Had Better Standards

Senate Intelligence Committee chairman Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports” that President Joe Biden’s lack of cooperation and transparency on classified documents found at his and former President Donald Trump’s homes was “outrageous.”

Mitchell asked, “Have you had access to the substance of the classified documents either from Mar-a-Lago, from Biden, from Pence, any of that?”

Warner said, “This is where the Biden administration gets an absolute failing grade. Their position is outrageous. You got Mike Pence saying yesterday as well. He would be happy to have the intelligence committee. He trusts us to look at those documents. You have this back and forth between the Justice Department, the attorney general publicly saying yesterday, he has no problem. That was what he said in one committee, then blaming it back on the director of National Intelligence. The Director of National Intelligence blaming it on the Justice Department. We don’t have any interest in looking into the mishandling of the documents. That is a Justice Department-appropriate role. We have a constitutional responsibility to see those documents, the classified ones, make a judgment, whether the intelligence community did appropriate protection and if those documents were to fall into the wrong hands, what kind of mitigation we could take. I am done with the lack of willingness for the administration to address this. Their position does not pass the smell test.”

He added, “The outrageous thing is we got total access to documents, the raw intelligence when our committee did the Russia investigation under Donald Trump. The fact that this administration is not even meeting the kind of transparency standards of Donald Trump is — well, you hear what I’m saying, Andrea. This will not and cannot stand.”

