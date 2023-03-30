Issa: Members of Congress Have Had Allegations Settled by Taxpayers and then Run Without Public Knowing, I’d Be ‘Happy’ to Unseal Those

On Thursday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “The Record,” Rep. Darrell Issa (R-CA) reacted to reports that former President Donald Trump has been indicted by pointing to Congress paying to settle misconduct allegations against members of Congress who have then run for re-election without the public knowing it and that he “would be happy” to support unsealing these payments.

Issa said, “The United States Congress, with some regularity, has paid people for settlements, which they then sealed, based on misconduct from members of Congress, and this has been reported. … And then they run for re-election without the public knowing it.”

Host Greta Van Susteren then said, “Okay, well, I love a level playing field and I love transparency. Your party has a majority in the House of Representatives. You could introduce a bill to unseal all the secret payments made by Congress, by both Republicans and Democrats. How about it, why not do that? I mean, let’s lay out all the cards, as long as we’re looking for justice tonight.”

Issa responded, “I would be happy to do so. But I will say there [are] enough that have been reported over the years on a number of members of Congress for you to know that it does occur, it has occurred.”

