NBC’s Frayer: Chinese Migrants Crossing Border Consider Crossing in California ‘a Better Bet’ than AZ, TX Due to Their Policies

On Wednesday’s broadcast of NBC’s “Stay Tuned,” NBC News Foreign Correspondent Janis Mackey Frayer stated that people can easily get information and advice on how to cross the U.S.-Mexico border on Chinese social media, and one tip is that crossing the border in California is “a better bet over Arizona or Texas because of its immigration policies.”

While discussing the increase in the number of Chinese nationals “In the surge of migrants illegally crossing the Mexico-U.S. border,” Frayer stated that migrants she spoke with haven’t had to pay smugglers to get across the border because they are able to figure out how to cross the border using “information, maps, and advice” that they can easily find on Chinese social media.

She added, “Chinese social media sites are even giving tips on where to cross. Here in California, it’s considered a better bet over Arizona or Texas because of its immigration policies.”

Frayer also said that more Chinese nationals are trying to cross into the U.S. as China faces a declining economy and is emerging from years of crippling COVID policies in China and that in “a lot of” cases, asylum-seekers want to be caught by Border Patrol so they can start the asylum process.

