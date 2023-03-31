White House: We Don’t Have Access to WSJ Reporter Detained by Russia

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN International’s “Amanpour,” White House National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said the United States government has not been able to get access to Evan Gershkovich, the reporter for The Wall Street Journal detained in Russia.

Kirby answered, “Sadly, no, Bianna, we have not been able to achieve consular access. Nobody from our embassy has been able to meet with him. We are continuing to work on that, of course, and will, until we can get that consular access to ascertain for ourselves how he’s doing and make sure that we have that connection. But no, we haven’t been able to gain access to him at this time.”

Golodryga then asked, “So, there’s no engagement with Evan, no update or status as to where he is and how he is doing?”

Kirby responded, “I’m afraid not. We’re doing the best we can to get information from the Russian government, obviously, as much as we can. And we have been in touch with the family through the State Department, and we’ll continue those lines of communication. But right now, I just don’t have much to update you on.”

