Brooks: Unsuccessful Edwards Prosecution Seems to Be Precedent That’s ‘Most Similar’ to Trump Case

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks said that the John Edwards case — where prosecutors were unable to secure a conviction — is the case that has the most similarity to the New York case against former President Donald Trump that Trump was indicted for earlier this week.

Brooks said that he wishes the Georgia case against Trump would have gone first, “Because trying to steal an election is a crime I can understand, or the Washington investigation, trying to incite an insurrection, that’s a crime I can understand. Falsifying business records, it looks a lot more complicated and a lot less sure. We’ll see what the indictment holds. I won’t prejudge that. But the most similar case I’m aware of is the John Edwards case from — I don’t know how long ago that was, that was a little while ago — and they couldn’t get a conviction in his case. It’s obviously not the same, but it’s a little similar. And so, I — it makes it so much easier for people to say, oh, this is just a political witch hunt, because it’s not the big, clear crime that we actually have visual evidence for.”

