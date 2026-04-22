Leonardo DiCaprio Pushes Fans to Pressure Congress to Oppose Endangered Species Act Vote

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio used Earth Day to mobilize his social media following, encouraging direct outreach to lawmakers ahead of a House vote tied to proposed changes to longstanding environmental protections.

DiCaprio, who has 60.1 million followers on Instagram, posted an Earth Day message Wednesday urging Americans to contact members of the U.S. House of Representatives and oppose the ESA Amendments Act of 2025 (H.R. 1897). In his post, he wrote that the chamber is set to “vote to gut the Endangered Species Act (ESA),” a law originally signed in 1973 under President Richard Nixon, adding that lawmakers are “trading the future of life on Earth for the short-term economic gain of a wealthy few.”

The Titanic actor also highlighted the law’s long-standing bipartisan support at the time of its passage. “The ESA was signed into law over 50 years ago after passing 92-0 in the Senate and 355-4 in the House, ensuring the safeguarding of species and ecosystems that sustain us,” he wrote. DiCaprio added that the legislation now under consideration “would devastate the most vulnerable species, which are essential to functioning ecosystems,” underscoring his view that the measure could impact wildlife protections.

DiCaprio encouraged followers to contact lawmakers through the U.S. Capitol switchboard and push for opposition to the bill, writing, “Call your U.S. Representative today to urge them to vote ‘no’ on the ESA Amendments Act of 2025 (H.R. 1897). U.S. Capitol switchboard: 202-224-3121.”

He also referenced his environmental organization, stating, “Together with my organization @rewild, I urge the House to reject this existential threat to our national security and choose to protect and recover species, and defend the living systems we all depend on.”

Beyond his film career, DiCaprio has long been active in environmental advocacy and has used his platform to weigh in on political issues. During the 2024 election cycle, he publicly supported former Vice President Kamala Harris while criticizing President Donald Trump’s record on climate-related policies, including the U.S. withdrawal from the Paris Climate Agreement and regulatory rollbacks.

DiCaprio’s environmental activism has also drawn scrutiny over his own travel habits, including attending high-profile events involving private jets and luxury yachts such as Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s wedding in Venice, which drew attention for the large number of private flights, as well as reports of him using private air travel in other instances, including leaving California wildfires. The contrast has been highlighted by his repeated warnings about climate change, even as his travel has been described as “expanding his carbon footprint” while he publicly urges action on the issue.

He has called climate change “the biggest problem that mankind has ever had to face” and “the most existential human crisis,” and has been involved with organizations including the World Wildlife Fund and the Natural Resources Defense Council while serving as a United Nations Messenger of Peace focused on climate issues.