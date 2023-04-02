Chris Christie: Trump Camp’s ‘Bravado’ over Indictment ‘Baloney’

Former Gov. Chris Christie (R-NJ) said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that former President Trump’s “bravado” over the upcoming indictment in Manhattan was “baloney.”

George Stephanopoulos said, “You have not yet reacted to the indictment.”

Christie said, “I did not because, in fact, I would like to read it first. You know, one of the things that I found really amazing on both sides of this is that people are willing to comment on the efficacy of the indictment before you have even read it. Having done it for seven years, I feel like we should at least do that. So what I will say there are two things. One, with Alvin Bragg, an elected prosecutor, Democrat, I wonder whether this is really increasing the public safety of the people in Manhattan by going after a seven-year-old, charge for hush money payment.”

Stephanopoulos said, “Should that be a factor?”

Christie said, “Sure because you have limited resources as a prosecutor.”

He continued, “Unlike the European system where they say there’s a crime you must charge it, here prosecutors are allowed to use their discretion that I don’t think this is an appropriate use of my sources, given everything I have in front of me. On the other hand, all this bravado from the Trump camp is baloney.”

Christie added, “He’s going to be the charge officially on Tuesday. He’s going to have to be mugshotted, fingerprinted, and he’s going to face a criminal trial in Manhattan. He’s not going to be able to avoid that. You can’t make that a good day. I’m pretty certain there has been a lot of heavy talk from the Trump camp. Yeah, and it’s ridiculous.”

