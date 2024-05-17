KC Chiefs Kicker Harrison Butker Gets Support of Chiefs Owner’s Wife, Tavia Hunt

As woke leftists continue their attack on Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker for defending traditional Christian values; he has found some support from his boss’s wife, Tavia Hunt.

Butker has been attacked for delivering the commencement address for Benedictine College in Kansas and urging the graduates to stick with traditional Christian ideals of marriage, family, and fidelity. He urged the female grads to put family life above a career and told the males to embrace their masculinity. He added that his own wife would say that her life as a wife and mother was far more fulfilling than a career would be.

But the left has been trying to cancel Butker for his comments, calling them offensive, misogynistic, and homophobic, despite being normal, every day, long-held values that built this country.

Butker is finding one supporter, at least one whose opinion could hold weight with his boss, Chiefs owner Clark Hunt.

Hunt’s wife, Tavia, a former Miss Missouri Teen USA and Miss Kansas USA posted a message on social media that might end up helping Butker in the face of criticism.

While she did not mention Butker by name, Tavia Hunt posted a long message to Instagram speaking in favor of the exact same traditional values that Butker spoke to in his commencement address.

Tavia Hunt took to Instagram on Thursday — even as Butker was facing strong criticism — to post her own thoughts on the ideals Butker spoke about at Benedictine.

“I’ve always encouraged my daughters to be highly educated and chase their dreams. I want them to know that they can do whatever they want (that honors God),” she wrote in her social media post. “But I also want them to know that I believe finding a spouse who loves and honors you as or before himself and raising a family together is one of the greatest blessings this world has to offer. Studies show that committed, married couples with children are the happiest demographic, and this has been my experience as well.”

She continued, saying:

Affirming motherhood and praising your wife, as well as highlighting the sacrifice and dedication it takes to be a mother, is not bigoted. It is empowering to acknowledge that a woman’s hard work in raising children is not in vain. Countless highly educated women devote their lives to nurturing and guiding their children. Someone disagreeing with you doesn’t make them hateful; it simply means they have a different opinion. Let’s celebrate families, motherhood and fatherhood. Our society desperately needs dedicated men and women to raise up and train the next generation in the way they should go. Proverbs 31:28 says, ‘Her children arise and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praises her: Many women do noble things, but you surpass them all.’ Embracing the beautiful roles that God has made is something to celebrate. I also caution against taking things (or parts of speeches) out of context. Sound bites overlaid with hateful comments are not what we want to model for our children or others. We need more dialogue (and VALUES, IMO) in this country and less hate.

Along with Tavia, Clark Hunt’s daughter, Gracie, also came to the support of traditional Christian values, telling Fox News that she fully understands the motivation of women who want to have a family and stay at home with their children instead of pursuing a career to the exclusion of family.

🚨Watch Gracie Hunt, daughter of the Chiefs owner, defend Harrison Butker from the woke mob: Steve Doocy: “America would like to know the reaction from the Hunt family regarding the kicker, Harrison Butker.” Gracie Hunt: “I can only speak from my own experience, which is I had… pic.twitter.com/9H9O8JUJuq — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) May 17, 2024

So, it seems Butker at least has allies behind the scenes who also support traditional values. And that could cause a roadblock for those who want the Chiefs to censure Butker for his views.

