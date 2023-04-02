Jim Jordan: ‘Everything’s on the Table’ Regarding Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg

During this week’s broadcast of FNC’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, said that everything was “on the table” pertaining to Congress’ oversight role in the grand jury indictment of former President Donald Trump by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

“What are you — when are you expecting to speak with Alvin Bragg?” host Maria Bartiromo asked. “If he does not come to testify in front of the Judiciary Committee, will you subpoena him?”

“Everything’s on the table, Maria,” Jordan replied. “We’re going to talk with the other chairman and look at the response. We just got his letter back. We’re reviewing that. But we think that this is — here’s, I think, maybe the most important thing. We think this is bigger. This involves all of us. I don’t think it’s an accident that the same week we learn that the IRS knocked on Matt Taibbi’s door while he’s testifying in Congress, that same week is when we learn a district attorney is going to — a left-wing district attorney, a Soros-backed district attorney, is going to go after the former president of the United States.”

“I mean, that is the scary thing,” he continued. “They paid a foreigner. Think about this. They paid a foreigner to put together a fake dossier to spy on President Trump’s campaign. The FTC sends letters to Twitter demanding, who are the journalists you’re talking to? And then, of course, when Matt Taibbi is testifying, the IRS is knocking on his door. And now an indictment of a former president, the guy who happens to be leading in every single poll. This is about all of us. This is about going after anyone who opposes the left’s agenda, the establishment’s agenda. And that’s maybe the most scary thing of all.”

