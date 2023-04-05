Kudlow: Biden Does ‘Nothing’ as OPEC+ Jacks up Oil Price, Helps Finance Putin

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Kudlow,” host Larry Kudlow reacted to the announced oil production cut by OPEC+ by stating that Saudi Arabia and Russia are “equal partners” in the production cut, arguing that the cut’s timing relative to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s indictment of former President Donald Trump is not a coincidence, and criticizing President Joe Biden for downplaying the move even though the production cut will increase oil prices and help to line Vladimir Putin’s pockets.

While speaking with Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL), Kudlow said, “I just want to go back to this OPEC production cut, OPEC+, which means Saudi Arabia and Russia, they’re equal partners in this production cut. They waited for that announcement, Byron, just a day or two after Alvin Bragg announced Trump’s indictment. Do you think that was a coincidence? Indictment, banana republic, make America look awful, Joe Biden does nothing, and then here come — the Arabs come out and then they’re going to cut production by over a million barrels, drive oil up to $100 a barrel, help finance Vladimir Putin, and still, Biden says nothing about that. I wouldn’t mind seeing Trump talk a sentence or two about that. … I don’t think there are any coincidences in life.”

