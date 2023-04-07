Newsom: DeSantis ‘Scared to Death’ of Public Because FL Gun Law ‘Extreme in the Extreme’

Friday on MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports,” network anchor Jen Psaki previewed her interview with Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) that will air on her show “Inside” on Sunday.

Introducing the video, Psaki said, “What we talked about during this interview which will air Sunday, is this fight against authoritarianism, what we have seen in Tennessee. The need to speak out on the need for gun reform, the need for women to have the ability to make decisions about their own health care, for LGBTQ rights. That is not just a blue-state campaign. So he went into the heart of a bunch of red states to do that.”

Psaki said, “There was a startling split screen. You had 1,000 kids in Nashville out there protesting the lack of action on gun reform measures, while you had Governor DeSantis signing a bill on permitless carry behind closed doors. What did you make of that?”

Newsom said, “Scared to death. Scared to death.”

Psaki asked, “Who is he scared of?”

Newsom said, “Scared of the people, scared of the public.”

Psaki asked, “The people in Florida?”

Newsom said, “Yes, that overwhelmingly oppose that position. I think the majority of NRA members probably oppose that position. I mean, no background checks, no background, none? Really I mean, no training? Why would we do that with weapons of war?”

Psaki said, “Which is what permitless carry means.”

Newsom said, “That is extreme in the extreme.”

