Riley Gaines: ‘I Will Be Pursuing Legal Action — They Will Face Repercussions’

Friday, less than 24 hours after she was assaulted by an angry mob in San Francisco, former University of Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines appeared on Fox News Channel’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight” to discuss the ordeal.

Gaines had been an outspoken critic of transgender females competing and sometimes dominating female sports.

She told FNC host Tucker Carlson she would be taking action against her alleged attackers, vowing that they would face “repercussions.”

“You know, I am worried about my safety. I have to be now,” she said. “When we have people who are willing to do this, and we know why they’re willing to do this, it is because they don’t have reason, they don’t have logic, they don’t have science, they don’t have common sense on their side. That’s on my side. And so they protrude by violence, whether it’s physical or verbal violence.”

“But what this means for me does not deter me,” Gaines continued. “This assures me that I’m doing the right thing. This will not silence me. When they want me to be silenced, it just means I need to speak louder.”

“Really quick, has any — did anyone in the State of California in authority, any political figure, for example, defend you?” Carlson asked.

“No,” Gaines replied. “Not the Dean of Students, not the Campus Police. I will say the City of San Francisco Police that stepped in, they did a phenomenal job in escorting, three hours later. But I will be pursuing legal action. I will ensure that the people who physically assaulted me, the people who put me in that position, they will face repercussions.”

