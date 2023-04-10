MSNBC’s Reid: GOP Going ‘Bat Crap Crazy About Drag Shows’ While Doing ‘Nothing About Gun Violence’

MSNBC host Joy Reid said Monday on her show “The ReidOut” that Republicans can not justify “going bat crap crazy about drag shows” and doing nothing about gun violence.

Reid said, “This has been a catastrophe for the Republican Party really nationwide. Just for Tennessee, in an average year, 1385 people in the state die by guns. They have the 12th highest rate of gun death in the United States. The gun death rate increased 52% from 2012 to 2021 in Tennessee. It increased 39% nationwide. One in 25 in the American kindergartens will not make it to their 40th birthday. That’s the statistic on the United States.”

She added, “I’m just going to put up on the screen the top ten states for where you are most likely to get shot dead. Mississippi, Louisiana, Wyoming, Alaska, Alabama, New Mexico, Missouri, Arkansas, Montana, South Carolina, nine out of ten red states. How can Republicans justify going bat crap crazy about drag shows and methodically doing zip, zero nothing about gun violence? And then doing this, putting on this 18th-century show in Tennessee.”

Ex-Republican Rep. David Jolly said, “Yeah, look, 30 years in bed with the gun lobby and a history of homophobia and discrimination against the LGBTQ community, this is reflexing for Republicans.”

