CNN’s Phillip Interrupts GOP Strategist Claiming Abortion Pill Unsafe – ‘I Have to Stop You’

Tuesday on CNN’s “Newsroom,” anchor Abby Phillip interrupted Republican strategist Alice Stewart who said there were “dangers” in using the abortion pill mifepristone.

Stewart said, “I think Republican pro-life leaders are going to really fight this battle because they look at this – and the numbers that the pro-life advocates are looking at have to do with the dangers of these medical abortion pills. The way the FDA did these tests, they didn’t feel as though it was full and complete and done in the typical way the FDA does this. They are concerned with the safety of women. Oftentimes the injuries to the mother are not reported because they are not required to go to seek a doctor’s care or go to the emergency room. So a lot of the injuries to the mothers are unreported.”

Phillip interrupted, “Alice, I mean, I have to stop you there because I mean, we do have the data on this. It is a very safe drug. It’s more safe than penicillin. It’s more safe than even Viagra, which is so widely used and it’s notable. I mean, the judges citing psychological damage to women, but no, you know, taking into consideration that there was a 20-plus year process in which this drug was deemed safe. Why does a judge even have the right to decide what drug is safe and what is not?”

Stewart said, “I think this decision is best left up to the states and let the state legislatures make the decision on this. And based on the numbers of people and where they stand on this issue, I do see a way or a pathway for these types of medical abortions to proceed. But it’s in the legal process now, and the judges and the courts are making this decision. But ultimately again, this is one of the many issues I think are best left up to elected officials at the state level and it should not be adjudicated in the court.”

