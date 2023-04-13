Pence: I ‘Disagree’ with Trump on Ukraine Military Aid

Former Vice President Mike Pence said Thursday on FNC’s “The Story” that he disagreed with former President Donald Trump that the United States gave Ukraine “massive amounts” of “new planes” and “new tanks.”

During an interview on “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Trump said, “We don’t have any ammunition. We’ve given it to Ukraine. We’re not prepared to fight. I rebuilt our military, new planes, new tanks, new everything. They’ve taken the military that I rebuilt, and they’ve given it to Ukraine, massive amounts.”

Anchor Martha MacCallum said, “Do you agree with that?”

Pence said, “I don’t, Martha. Look, the United States is the leader of the free world. We’re the arsenal of democracy. Ukraine is not our war, but freedom is our fight. I long believed in the Reagan doctrine that if you’re willing to fight America’s enemies, we’ll give you the means to fight them there, so we don’t fight them here. This is an important fight. I’m proud of the historic increase in investments that we made in our national defense during the Trump/Pence administration.”

He added, “But the truth of the matter is, the former president talks about planes and tanks that we helped build up in our military. We haven’t sent one plane to the Ukraine military. We haven’t sent any tanks even though the Biden administration promised to send 33 Abrams tanks in January. The hard truth is the Biden administration has been slow in responding, slow in providing the support. President Biden said in his State of the Union Address said we would be there as long as it takes. It shouldn’t take that long. If we’ll give them what they need, they demonstrated their courage, their toughness. I respectfully disagree with the former president on this. I think we have to continue to stand with the courageous military in Ukraine while they reclaim their country and reclaim their sovereignty.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN