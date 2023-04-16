Mace: Overturning Roe ‘Changed the Entire Electoral Environment’ in 2022 — GOP Has Not Learned Our Lesson

Representative Nancy Mace (R-SC) said on this week’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday” that the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade “changed the entire electoral environment” in the 2022 midterms.

Mace said, “I mean, some of these groups have gotten so over-the-top and extreme, we need to find a middle ground on this issue. And I have a great pro-life voting record, but some of the stances we’ve taken, especially when it comes to rape and incest, protecting the life of a mother, it’s so extreme, the middle — the independent voters, right of center, left of center, they cannot support us.”

She continued, “Again, I represent a purple district. I talked to a voter the other day, and she left the Republican Party or this issue. She’s independent voters. She’s pro-choice. Her gestational limits are at 14 weeks. I’m pro-life legislator, and mine are at 15-20. There’s a lot of middle ground. I think it’s important how we talk about the issues and offer solutions.”

She added, “Even though I’m pro-life, I represent a pro-choice district, and I saw the tide change after Roe was overturned. We went from mildly pro-choice to being a vast majority of voters being pro-choice after Roe v. Wade. It changed the entire electoral environment in ’22.”

Mace concluded, “We have not learned our lesson from the midterm election.”

