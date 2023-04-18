House Freedom Caucus Chair: McCarthy’s Debt Ceiling Plan Is Largely Good, But ‘Jury’s Still out’ Without More Details

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Kudlow,” House Freedom Caucus Chairman Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA) stated that House Speaker Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s plan on the debt ceiling largely reflects what the Freedom Caucus has proposed, but he wants more details.

Perry said, “Wall Street, New York, the country [need] to hear from the Speaker and something other than Joe Biden saying we just need to go further into debt and make inflation worse. And so, I think that the speech is well-timed and it’s appropriate. That having been said, the details — look, Larry, many of them come from the — if you look at the press conference that we held in the House Freedom Caucus about two months ago, these are the same details in large part that we already brought forward and said, this is what reform looks like.”

He added, “If you look at the Inflation Reduction Act, with all kinds of tax credits for the Green New Deal, that stuff should be on the chopping block. But how about the new IRS hires that the Biden administration just unilaterally put in there? They need to be on the table. And what about the new FBI building? We’ve got an FBI that is arresting people that haven’t done anything wrong and letting perpetrators go free. They don’t need a new headquarters. They need a housecleaning of the home that they have and probably a reduction in force. And so, what about border security, Larry? There [are] a million things that we want to talk about. What about funding for the World Health Organization? When you can’t afford things, why are you trying to pay for things that, not only can you not afford, but you literally don’t want?”

Perry concluded, “I think what’s fair is that we certainly like the theme of the speech. We’ve got to rein in this out-of-control spending and get some savings for the American people and end this runaway inflation. Of course, the devil’s going to be in the details. We don’t know what the ask is yet, Larry. So, are we talking about a trillion dollars, are we talking about $3.5 trillion? That makes all the difference in the world. … So, the jury’s still out a little bit until we get the details on all this.”

