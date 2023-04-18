Jeffries: Only Raising the Debt Limit for a Year ‘Is Irresponsible’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” House Minority Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) argued that, apart from the conditions House Republicans have placed on lifting the debt ceiling, only raising the debt ceiling for a year “makes no sense” and “is irresponsible.”

Jeffries stated, “Well, we’re in total agreement with President Reagan’s position, with Donald Trump’s position, and Paul Ryan’s position that there should be no brinksmanship when it relates to the debt ceiling. Now, some of the things that the Republican majority [are] demanding that all of us pass in order to raise the debt ceiling for a year and then be back at this gamesmanship in April or May of next year, which makes no sense, we need certainty in the economy so people can function, so industry can function, so business leaders can make decisions outside of the context of the hostage-taking situation. So, even the offer to raise the debt ceiling for a year, I think is irresponsible. But, separate and apart from that, some of the things that are being attached, for instance, are that we pass the so-called H.R. 1 Republican bill, which is a partisan bill that puts polluters over people, that makes no sense.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett