Alyssa Farah Griffin: GOP’s Anti-Woke Bills ‘Out of Touch’ with Their Own Voters

Alyssa Farah Griffin told her co-hosts Thursday on ABC’s “The View” that Republican lawmakers are “out of touch” with Republican voters who support the LGBTQ community.

Wednesday on WCIV, DeSantis said, “We’re just nixing this whole idea of teachers saying choose your pronouns. We never used to do that. We’re not going to do it in Florida schools. We’re going to do normal school like everyone did for the whole history of our country until, like, two hours ago.”

Co-host Sara Haines said, “Referencing what he just said about normal because there was a time when black and white people drank from different water fountains, and that was normal. There was a time when women couldn’t vote or have a credit card, and that was also normal. Gay people, transgendered people, nonbinary people were always here. They were suffering in silence.”

She added, “The way he used that word that I find it insensitive, tone-deaf, ignorant.”

Griffin said, “On the Republican side, I’m so frustrated with Republicans running so far-right and out of touch with actual real living breathing Republican voters that it’s impossible to support them. The vast majority of this country supports the LGBTQ community. Eight in ten Americans believe we need protections to make sure they are not discriminated against. Sixty-seven percent of Republicans believe that. So when you do something like the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill, you’re losing voters like me. You’re also losing young voters.”

She added, “The biggest voting block in 2024 will be Gen Z and Millennial voters. We are the generation of marriage equity, and we are not going backward on that, and yet our elected officials don’t seem to get that.”

