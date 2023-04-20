GOP Rep. Green: We Have Child Labor Issue Because Biden Admin. Waived Background Check Rules Around Migrant Kids

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Homeland Security Committee Chairman Rep. Mark Green (R-TN) stated that the issues with migrant children being exploited for child labor are due to the Biden administration waiving background check requirements for placing migrant children and that the policy approach of the Biden administration has been the only change.

Green said that [relevant remarks begin around 00:50] the issue isn’t due to a lack of resources because there has been a large spike in the numbers of people coming to the border under the Biden administration “And we didn’t have a sudden decrease in resources. The dollars to their department didn’t go down. The number of CBP didn’t go down. What changed was the deletion of 89 policies that had been very effective in keeping those numbers down. This is a policy issue. I totally disagree with the secretary. He actually waived the background checks on the sponsors. This was their decision — their policy decision to waive the background checks on these sponsors. That’s why this situation has occurred with [this] forced labor. It is a lie for him to say it’s not his policies. That’s the only thing that’s changed.”

