VP Harris: ‘Reasonable to Say Weapons of War Have No Place on the Streets’ — We Need Assault Weapons Ban

Vice President Kamala Harris said Thursday on FOX’s “Jennifer Hudson Show” that an assault weapon ban is reasonable.

Harris said, “When I look at the tragedies all over our country that have affected so many people so personally, and the senseless nature of it all. Here is the thing, first of all, we should not have to be presented with this false choice which suggests you are in favor of the 2nd Amendment or you want reasonable gun safety laws. That is a false choice. The point is to say it is reasonable to say we would have background checks. Because it is reasonable, you might want to know if someone has been found by a court to be a danger to themselves or others before they buy a gun.”

She continued, “It is just reasonable. It is reasonable to say weapons of war have no place on the streets of America. I mean assault weapons, weapons of war. They were designed to be weapons of war. We need an assault weapons ban. These are reasonable things to do. Also, as we look at our children, so many of us were blessed to grow up at a time where we did not have the experience what the children of America are having to experience right now. Which is as they are learning to read and write, they are being taught how you hide and be quiet if there is a rampant gunman, a mass shooting happening in your classroom.”

Harris added, “I think it is pitiful that the people in the United States Congress do not have the courage to stand up to the gun lobby and the NRA and say I support the Second Amendment, but we need reasonable gun safety laws.”

