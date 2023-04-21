MSNBC’s Reid: Justice Alito Attempting to ‘Play Mullah’ by Banning Abortion

MSNBC host Joy Reid said Friday on her show “The ReidOut” that Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito is attempting to “play mullah” by banning abortion.

Reid said, “Breaking News from the Supreme Court moments ago, the high court blocked in full a decision by Texas-based U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk on April 7th that invalidated The Food and Drug Administration’s long-time approval of the abortion pill Mifepristone. Conservative Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito publicly dissented from the decision. This means the Supreme Court has allowed the pill to stay on the market and remain widely available, at least for now. People can still obtain Mifepristone by mail for now and use it at home and use it up to ten weeks into a pregnancy, as litigation continues into the Supreme Court.”

She continued, “What I read here is something that reads like shade. This decision talking about in recent cases, the court has been lambasted for staying a district court order based on the scanty review this court gives matters on its shadow docket.”

Reading from Alito’s dissent Reid said, “‘Here, the government has not dispelled legitimate doubts that it would even obey an unfavorable order in these cases much less that it would choose to take enforcement actions to which it has strong objections.’ This seems like he’s admitting we don’t have an army, we don’t have the ability to enforce our decisions, and we’re not sure if the government would even obey. That’s a pretty glaring admission of weakness and a pretty churlish thing to write down in your dissent. This guy seems to be all in his feeling that the American people oppose his attempts to play mullah instead of Supreme Court justice and ban abortion.”

