Brooks: Biden’s Negative Approval Despite ‘Improving Inflation’ and ‘Extreme’ GOP Could Be Because We’re ‘an Extremely Cynical Country’

Brooks said, “I think what has to concern the White House a little is, they’ve had improving inflation, a lot of good domestic policy achievements, Republicans have staked out some pretty extreme ground on a lot of issues, and if you look at the polls, it’s still reasonably close. His approvals are still in the 46s. And it could be that we’re just in an extremely partisan, divided country, an extremely cynical country, where, on the national level, nobody — and this is global — no national leader gets popular anymore. No national leader gets to 55, because there’s so much cynicism across the Western world.”

