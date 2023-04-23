Klobuchar: Trump-Appointed Judges Trying to Put Their Beliefs Over the American Medical Association

Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that judges appointed by former President Donald Trump were attempting to put their beliefs over the processes of the American Medical Association.

Anchor Dana Bash said, “I want to give you a chance to respond to what you just heard from your colleague, senator graham, he said. Democrats are pushing to allow abortion. Up to the point of birth. Is that your position?

Klobuchar said, “No, it is not. I think Senator Graham knows where the American people are on this. They are with Democratic leaders, and the people of this country believe that the women of this country should be able to make their own decisions about their health care and now politicians, and they don’t want Ted Cruz in the waiting room. So what does this mean? What just happened while the Supreme Court correctly decided the case and basically said women of this country, you can still get the medication abortion drug that has been deemed safe for over 20 years after a four-year review. Yet it was three Trump-appointed judges that basically tried to put their beliefs over the American Medical Association and the doctors of this country. That’s what this case is about. And I think what you see when Senator Graham is bringing up the Comstock Act that is literally passed Dana in 18 73. That is 10 years before the Yellowstone prequel, okay. That is at a time when healthcare when you were treated for pneumonia through bloodletting. It is back in the ages of the Pony Express. The American people do not want to go backwards. What I heard today is that Republican leaders in Washington aren’t backing down on their opposition to reproductive freedom. They are doubling down.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN