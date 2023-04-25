ABC’s Hostin: Fox News Partially Responsible for ‘Degradation of Our Democracy’

ABC legal analyst Sunny Hostin told her co-hosts Tuesday on ABC’s “The View” that she believes Fox News was partially responsible for the “degradation of our democracy.”

Hostin said, “I don’t think that Fox News having stood by him through all of his nonsense, with the great replacement theory over 400 times. With all the misogyny and toxic workplace.”

Co-host Joy Behar said, “Yeah. they don’t care about that. ”

Hostin said, “I don’t think they care about that at all. I think they care about the fact that he cost them $800 million. I think it was strictly a business decision.”

Co-host Sara Haines said, “And he complained about them in text messages.”

Hostin continued, “Yeah and they still have legal exposure. The Smartmatic team has sort of indicated they’re not going to settle for less what they’re asking for, and they are asking for $1.6 billion, $2 billion I was just told in my ear. I think they’re looking at this strictly as a business decision.”

She added, “Fox News is not a news division, it’s an entertainment division. They know very well their anchors are spewing hatred and divisiveness. I think they’re partial responsible for the demise of our democracy and the degradation of our democracy in this country.”

