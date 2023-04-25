Clyburn on Biden Poll Numbers: ‘Too Many’ People ‘Committed to Soundbites’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Last Word,” Biden 2024 Co-Chair Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC) responded to a question on Biden’s poll numbers and challenges the campaign faces by stating that “The problem we have in the country today is that people are committed to soundbites, too many people judge your performance based upon the soundbites that you get hits on.”

Host Ali Velshi asked, “What are the challenges, including the fact that Joe Biden — for all the things you just described — struggles in polls with gaining popularity amongst Americans. It — certainly, in the midterm elections, people thought that would hurt, and it didn’t hurt all that much. But what are you up against as the Co-Chair of the 2024 campaign?”

Clyburn responded, “Well, that’s still a problem with this, and that’s why I keep talking about substance over style. The problem we have in the country today is that people are committed to soundbites, too many people judge your performance based upon the soundbites that you get hits on. That’s all about style. They judge you based on the kind of speech you can make, whether or not there’s a stemwinder. But Joe Biden presents to this country stability, substance, the kind of knowledge that is needed to move this country to where it ought to be, trying to make the greatness of this country — we don’t have to be made great, we are great — we’ve just got to do the things that are necessary to make that greatness accessible and affordable for all of our citizens. And that’s why we’ve been passing the kind of legislation we have passed, because Joe Biden wants to make this country’s greatness accessible and affordable for all of its citizens. Let them make headlines. He is going to make headway.”

