CNN’s Darcy: Fox News Viewership ‘Collapsing’ Among 25-54 Age Demo After Tucker Carlson Firing

On Wednesday, CNN senior media reporter Oliver Darcy on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360” that since firing host Tucker Carlson, Fox News ratings were “really collapsing” in the 25-to-54 demo, a coveted age group for advertisers.

Darcy said, “I think it’s also noteworthy, Anderson, that without Carlson in the 8 p.m. hour over at Fox News, that the ratings over there are really collapsing.”

He continued, “Last night, in the key advertiser-supported and coveted 25 to 54 demo, they saw the worst ratings since pre-9/11. That’s a really staggering drop over at Fox News. The hour before it actually rated higher than the 8 p.m. hour, which is something of an anomaly over at Fox – something certainly that never happened when Tucker Carlson was in that hour.”

Darcy added, “And so, I think as we’re watching this, it’s really interesting to see the ramifications it’s having at Fox and also at the smaller right-wing channel, Newsmax, which is seeing its ratings surge. And this is of course what led to the initial Dominion debacle, because Fox executives saw this other competitor rising. And that’s when they started to make some of these decisions that led to being sued ultimately by Dominion.”