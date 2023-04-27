Massie: ‘Frightening’ that 1 Million FBI Searches of Americans’ Data Were Errors and ‘I’d Just End’ FISA Program

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) reacted to testimony before Congress on Thursday from Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz that about 30% of the over 3 million FBI searches on the data and communications of Americans were errors by stating that the revelations that the data and communications of Americans were improperly searched over 1 million times are “frightening” and that because the congressional authorization of the FISA program expires this year, the GOP-led House Judiciary Committee can do something about the situation. Massie also stated he’d prefer to just end the program entirely.

Host Laura Ingraham said, [relevant exchange begins around 3:10] “At today’s confirmation of the Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz, he admitted that the federal government searched Americans’ communications, Congressman, 3.4 million times under the auspices of the FISA Act and that 1 million of those searches were conducted in error.”

Massie responded, “This is frightening, and the FISA program expires this year. … It’s in front of the Judiciary Committee, which Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) chairs and I serve on. So, we can do something about this and we should. I’d just end it, frankly.”

