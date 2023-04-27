Rubio: I ‘Worry’ DeSantis-Disney Feud Could Stop Business Coming to Florida

Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) said Thursday on FNC’s “Fox & Friends” he was worried Governor Ron DeSantis (R-FL) could stop business from coming to their state over concerns of potential political problems in wake of the governor’s ongoing disagreements with the Walt Disney Company.

Co-host Brian Kilmeade asked, “Real quick on the DeSantis Disney battle. I know that former Governor Rick Scott, former Governor Jeb Bush, don’t think we’re at Ron DeSantis should be taking on Disney. Where does Marco Rubio stand?”

Rubio said, “Well, I don’t have a problem with taking on Disney. I think the fundamental question here is if what we’re trying to fix is the fact that Disney had some arrangement that gave them governmental-type powers. I think that’s a perfectly legitimate thing. I think where it gets problematic in the eyes of some people is when you start creating the idea, and I’m not saying we’re there yet as a state, but the idea that somehow, like if you run crossways with us politically, whoever’s in charge, then, you know, you may wind up in the crosshairs of the legislature for political purposes to make a statement at you. So I don’t think Disney is going to go anywhere. They’ve invested a lot of money and time, and I think that’s going to find itself. I do worry that if this happens too many times, businesses that are thinking about coming to Florida are saying maybe we don’t want to go there, because if we get into a firestorm with them politically, they’re going to come after our business.”

He added, “Again, a hypothetical issue, but I do think Disney is not different than any other company, any other company in the world. And I don’t know why they should have government powers. That’s something that was given to them a long time ago, and that’s up for review every year that the legislature looks at.”

