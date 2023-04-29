China Committee Chair Gallagher: FBI Can’t or Won’t Tell Us if There Are More CCP Police Stations

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party Chairman Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-WI) stated that the FBI either can’t or won’t answer whether they knew about Chinese police stations in the U.S. before private groups did and whether there are other stations in America.

Gallagher said, “Well, there [are] really two questions that we asked of the FBI, and they refused to provide answers or they couldn’t provide an answer: One is, did they know about these illegal Chinese police stations on American soil before a nonprofit entity called Safeguard Defenders released a public report identifying over 100 of these police stations around the world? And the second is, after we had discovered this one in the heart of Manhattan, are there other illegal police stations on American soil and what is the FBI doing about that? We had a briefing with the Select Committee on China. They could not answer these questions. We were very disappointed. I’m glad that we’ve now arrested two agents in connection with the Manhattan illegal police station, but we need to do more. We need to know how the FBI is combating this phenomenon of transnational repression and this outrageous affront to American sovereignty.”

