Coons on Biden Stumbling and Rambling: ‘Compare Him to the Alternatives’

Biden 2024 campaign co-chairman Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that those worried about President Joe Biden’s stumbling and rambling should “compare him to the alternatives.”

Coons said, “Yes, and you were with me at the White House correspondents’ dinner last night. There were thousands of folks in the room. He was fast on his feet. He was agile and had great delivery. The State of the Union address, nearly an hour and a half, he was faster on his feet than most members in Congress. He’s capable, and record of leadership at home and abroad makes him imminently qualified, and we should be focusing on the wisdom and experience he brings to the job in addition to the accomplishments he had these first years.”

Anchor Martha Raddatz said, “I know you cited at the State of the Union, he had good comedic timing, and a lot of that is on teleprompter, and people have seen him stumble. The president says watch me and some of those people have watched him and still have doubts. What would you say to them about those stumbles and about rambling sometimes.”

Coons said, “Martha, compare him to the alternatives and recognize the value of experience and seasoning, recognize that his values align better with where we want America to go. And in my meetings and conversations with him and public and private, I am more often the person that goes ‘um, you know, the new senator from Missouri’ than he does. He’s fit and capable to another term.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN