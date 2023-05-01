MSNBC’s Reid: GOP Turning Women Into ‘Womb Slaves of Any Red State’

MSNBC host Joy Reid said Monday on “All In” that Republicans were attempting to turn women into “womb slaves of any red state.”

Reid said, “This is the proof of why the bubble is dangerous. Republicans all listen to Fox News, and they read the Daily Caller or whatever. They come to believe that the vast majority of Americans want to ban abortion, want to ban drag shows, one to ban trans kids. They cooked themselves into a pot of a can’t climb out of now. On abortion, it should’ve been perfectly obvious to them. All the polling has been very clear. The majority of Americans, even a pretty big majority of Republicans, don’t want abortion to be illegal. Rather than learn from the whipping they got after their tailor-made Supreme Court got rid of Roe v. Wade, and the drubbing everyone should’ve been able to see they were going to take when you take half of the country’s rights away from them and turn them into essentially womb slaves of any red state, you will lose. Yeah, they lost.”

She added, “They are supposed to be the party of your personal freedom. Suddenly, it’s not personal freedom of what to do with your body. It’s not personal freedom to go to a drag show if you want to. Their entire sort of animating feature now is that the state will tell you how to live. They will make you live by their version of a very particular type of Christianity. Most people don’t practice it. They are, at most, that kind of evangelicals, maybe 18% of the country. What they want to do with governments, Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley, all the rest of them, is force Americans to live by that 18% Christian sect. That is not liberty. It’s the opposite of that. On guns, they are on the opposite side of everybody. On abortion, and they are on the opposite side and on culture. They are on the wrong side of all these issues, and they don’t know how to get out of it.”

