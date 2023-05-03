Sinema: Biden’s Denying Reality that ‘Anyone with Eyes Can See’ on Border

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ) stated that it’s obvious to “Anyone with eyes” that the border isn’t secure and the Biden administration saying that it is is offensive to people in border states because it’s “just factually not true.”

After viewing a clip of DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas [relevant exchange begins around 1:40] saying that the border is “secure,” Sinema stated, “So, obviously, the border is not secure. Anyone with eyes can see that. And anyone who lives in a border state like I do, born and raised in Arizona, actually takes offense at comments like that, because they’re just factually not true. The reality is is that border communities in my state are suffering already, and that’s before the end of Title 42. Just last week, I held a hearing in our Border Subcommittee and brought a Republican mayor and a Democratic mayor both representing small border towns from Arizona and we just asked them, what is it like every day in your town? And, Bret, there are high-speed chases going on through the city of Sierra Vista right now with young teens driving cars and sometimes being killed or causing the death of others, transporting drugs and other migrants through these communities. It is not secure. It is not safe.”

