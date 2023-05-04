Kinzinger: Trump Should Be ‘Worried’ After Proud Boys Found Guilty of Seditious Conspiracy

Former Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), now a CNN contributor, said Thursday on “The Situation Room” that former President Donald Trump should be worried, given members of the Proud Boys were found guilty of seditious conspiracy.

Anchor Wolf Blitzer said, “As you heard, many of these Proud Boy members, they looked to the former President Trump for direction. That’s what they said, that was one of their arguments. Is today’s verdict, though, a wake up call?”

Kinzinger said, “I mean, yeah, it’s a wake up call that you can’t do a number of things. Donald Trump lit the flame. The Proud Boys were the flame. You know, both things need to be prosecuted but if I’m in Donald Trump’s camp, I’m going to be a little worried about this, you know, for every reason you have heard so far on this.”

He added, “I think you can see that with the Proud Boys, the Oath Keepers and the other groups that are out there, which is like, a failed coup is still a coup attempt, and you’re going to be held responsible. Again, Donald Trump’s camp should be a little worried about this. And for somebody that’s worked so hard on this, meaning the January 6th Committee, it’s good to see that justice is being served, but it’s not complete yet.”

